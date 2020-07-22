Boliden's Q2 operating profit tops forecasts

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish mining group Boliden BOL.ST reported quarterly operating earnings well ahead of market forecasts on Wednesday helped by higher milled volumes in its mines and stable production in its smelting operations.

Boliden's second-quarter operating profit rose unexpectedly, to 1.80 billion crowns ($203 million) from 1.54 billion a year earlier, far above the 1.33 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

"A strong quarter from which we take great satisfaction, having achieved stable production and adeptly handled the challenges related to Covid-19," CEO Mikael Staffas said in a statement.

($1 = 8.8672 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

