Boliden's Q1 operating profit beats expectations

Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden reported on Tuesday a bigger first-quarter operating profit than expected and said elevated risks linked to the effects of Covid-19 remain.

Operating profit rose to 2.78 billion crowns ($331.5 million) from 1.44 billion a year earlier, against analyst expectations of a 2.57 billion profit according to Refinitiv SmartEstimates.

($1 = 8.3874 Swedish crowns)

