Boliden to invest $463 mln at Swedish copper smelter

Adds details on investment, financing

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish metals maker Boliden BOL.ST said on Monday it will invest 4.8 billion Swedish crowns ($463.5 million) in a new tank house to boost refining capacity at its Ronnskar smelter, which was last year hit by a fire.

The new tank house will gradually push Boliden's production of copper cathodes and precious metals up to full capacity in the second half of 2026 at the Ronnskar facility, the company said in a statement.

The investment will be partially financed by a potential insurance payout with a maximum amount of 3.4 billion crowns, Bolidsen said, and will begin this year.

($1 = 10.3572 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

