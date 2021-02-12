Boliden Q4 operating profit tops forecast

Mining and smelting group Boliden reported quarterly earnings ahead of market forecasts on Friday, helped by higher grades and solid production levels at its mines.

Boliden's fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 3.08 billion Swedish crowns ($370 million) from 1.74 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.63 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analyst estimates.

($1 = 8.3313 Swedish crowns)

