Boliden Q4 operating profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mining and smelting group Boliden BOL.ST reported quarterly earnings ahead of market forecasts on Friday, helped by higher grades and solid production levels at its mines.

Boliden's fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 3.08 billion Swedish crowns ($370 million) from 1.74 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.63 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analyst estimates.

($1 = 8.3313 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

