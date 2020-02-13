Boliden Q4 operating profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's Boliden BOL.ST on Thursday reported a bigger than expected drop in fourth-quarter operating earnings citing lower metal grades in its mines.

Operating profit at the mining and smelting group fell to 1.74 billion Swedish crowns ($180.20 million) from 2.09 billion a year earlier, lagging the 1.91 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.6559 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

