Boliden Q4 Earnings Rise

February 06, 2025 — 03:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (BOL.ST), a Swedish metals, mining, and smelting company, Thursday announced that its net profit increased in the fourth quarter, benefited by higher revenues.

For the fourth quarter, the net profit increased to 2.994 billion Swedish krona from 1.656 billion Swedish krona in the last year.

The earnings per share was increased to SEK 10.95 vs SEK 6.06 in the last year.

The operating profit surged to SEK 4.098 billion from SEK 2.096 in a year ago quarter.

The revenue increased to SEK 25.785 billion from SEK 20.754 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Boliden expects the planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters to negatively impact operating profit by SEK 500 million.

Further, the Board of Directors proposes to cancel the ordinary dividend for 2024, in order to reduce the proposed share issue with the corresponding amount.

On Wednesday, Boliden closed 0.39% lesser at SEK 333.20 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

