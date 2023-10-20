Boliden Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Boliden (BDNNF.PK) reported that its third quarter net profit was 1.4 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.7 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.96 kronor compared to 9.90 kronor. Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory decreased to 1.94 billion Swedish kronor from 3.48 billion kronor, last year.

Third-quarter revenues decreased to 19.40 billion Swedish kronor from 19.48 billion kronor.

"We have a structured approach to our various challenges and deliver solid production in many of our units during the quarter. On top of that, we continue to develop our projects according to plan and budget," said Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

