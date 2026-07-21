Boliden Q2 Earnings Rise; Maintains FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (BDNNY, BOL.ST), a Swedish mining and metals company, on Monday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased to SEK 2.22 billion from SEK 573 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 7.81 versus SEK 2.02 last year.

Operating profit jumped to SEK 3.19 billion from SEK 1.09 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to SEK 25.73 billion from SEK 22.29 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its forecast for the full-year impact of planned maintenance shutdowns in Business Area Smelters at SEK 450 million, including SEK 50 million each in the third and fourth quarters.

The company also maintained its 2026 guidance for milled volumes at all mines except Tara and kept its grade estimates unchanged for all mines.

Further, the company said it will publish its full 2027 guidance on December 8, while reiterating that Garpenberg's 2027 milled volume is expected to be 2.3 million tonnes.

On Monday, Boliden AB closed trading 0.28% higher at SEK 505.80 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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