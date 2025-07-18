Boliden Q2 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY.PK), Friday announced second-quarter earnings of SEK 575 million or SEK 2.02 per share compared to SEK 3,610 million or SEK 13.20 per share in the previous year.

Operating profit declined to SEK 1,094 million from last year's SEK 4,814 million.

Revenues totaled SEK 22,285 million for the quarter versus SEK 22,748 million in the prior year quarter.

Currently, Boliden's stock is trading at $61.67, down 1.12 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.