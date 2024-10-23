Boliden price target lowered to SEK 295 from SEK 300 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Patrick Jones lowered the firm’s price target on Boliden (BDNNY) to SEK 295 from SEK 300 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
