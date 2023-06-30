News & Insights

Boliden partially restarts Ronnskar production after fire, to lay off 190 people

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

June 30, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) - Boliden BOL.ST has partially resumed production at its Ronnskar smelter after output was halted following a fire at the facility in mid-June, the Swedish miner said on Friday.

Due to the fire, it has been necessary to start redundancy consultations with 190 people, Boliden said in a statement.

The company added that it expected all production lines at Ronnskar except the electrolytic refinery, which was destroyed in the fire, to be ready for production in July.

Still, the redundancy consultations include positions outside the electrolytic refinery that burned, as other production lines may be closed or operate at limited capacity, Boliden said.

Copper production will take place in the form of anodes instead of cathodes until further notice, Boliden said, adding that this will affect its commercial business model.

