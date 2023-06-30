Boliden partially restarts Ronnskar production after fire, to lay off 190 people

Adds redundancies in paragraphs 2 and 4, detail on production in final paragraph

COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) - Boliden BOL.ST has partially resumed production at its Ronnskar smelter after output was halted following a fire at the facility in mid-June, the Swedish miner said on Friday.

Due to the fire, it has been necessary to start redundancy consultations with 190 people, Boliden said in a statement.

The company added that it expected all production lines at Ronnskar except the electrolytic refinery, which was destroyed in the fire, to be ready for production in July.

Still, the redundancy consultations include positions outside the electrolytic refinery that burned, as other production lines may be closed or operate at limited capacity, Boliden said.

Copper production will take place in the form of anodes instead of cathodes until further notice, Boliden said, adding that this will affect its commercial business model.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.