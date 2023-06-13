Boliden halts production at Ronnskar copper smelter due to fire

Adds detail on fire

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Boliden BOL.STsaid on Tuesday it had halted production at its Ronnskar copper smelter in Sweden after a fire broke out late on Monday at facility, its biggest production unit.

The Swedish group said in a statement there were no reports of persons injured in the fire.

"All production at Ronnskar is stopped until further notice, an initial assessment is that this can be resumed within a few weeks," it said. "It is currently not possible to assess the extent of the damage that has occurred, but the cell house has burned down."

