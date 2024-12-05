Boliden downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital downgraded Boliden (BDNNY) to Underperform from Sector Perform with a SEK 290 price target The firm noted that Boliden has outperformed the sector by over 8% over the last three months, but sees it underperforming over the next year due to “falling copper, zinc and treatment charges” impacting profitability.
