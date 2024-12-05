Boliden downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital downgraded Boliden (BDNNY) to Underperform from Sector Perform with a SEK 290 price target The firm noted that Boliden has outperformed the sector by over 8% over the last three months, but sees it underperforming over the next year due to “falling copper, zinc and treatment charges” impacting profitability.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BDNNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.