Boliden downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Boliden (BDNNY) to Underperform from Neutral with a SEK 257 price target The company is facing a difficult 2025 with acquisition risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
