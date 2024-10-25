Boliden downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Boliden (BDNNY) to Underperform from Neutral with a SEK 257 price target The company is facing a difficult 2025 with acquisition risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

