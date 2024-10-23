Boliden downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

UBS downgraded Boliden (BDNNY) to Sell from Neutral with an unchanged price target of SEK 300. The company’s Q3 results were better than expected but the 2025 guidance was weak, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

