Boliden declares force majeure on zinc amid Norway strike

Adds quote, detail

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swedish miner Boliden BOL.ST has declared force majeure on zinc deliveries to Europe due to a strike among Norwegian electrochemical industry workers, although some production is still running, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The strike, which started on Monday, is targeting several electrochemical plants, including Boliden's zinc smelter in Odda and Glencore's GLEN.L nickel refinery in Kristiansand as well as aluminium output at Norsk Hydro NHY.OL and Alcoa AA.N.

"Zinc production is still running to a certain extent but of course we wish for the situation to return to normal, not least to be able to meet demand from our customers," a Boliden spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The situation is however out of Boliden's control and difficult to foresee the development of," he added.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.