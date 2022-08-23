Commodities

Boliden declares force majeure on European zinc deliveries amid Norway strike

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swedish miner Boliden BOL.ST has declared force majeure on zinc deliveries to Europe due to a strike among Norwegian electrochemical industry workers, although some production is still running, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

