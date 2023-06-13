News & Insights

Boliden copper smelter damaged in fire, production halted

June 13, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Boliden's BOL.ST copper smelter in Ronnskar in Sweden, the company's biggest production unit, was damaged in a fire late on Monday and has halted all production, the Swedish metals group said on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported, the company added.

