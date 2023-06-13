Boliden copper smelter damaged in fire, production halted

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Boliden's BOL.ST copper smelter in Ronnskar in Sweden, the company's biggest production unit, was damaged in a fire late on Monday and has halted all production, the Swedish metals group said on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported, the company added.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

