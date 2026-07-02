Markets

Boliden Confirms Talk With Nexa, Votorantim For Potential Acquisition Of Nexa Shares

July 02, 2026 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (BLS.TO, BOL.TO, BDNNF, BOL.ST) Thursday confirmed that it is in discussions with Nexa Resources and Votorantim, regarding a potential acquisition of Votorantim's shares in Nexa Resources.

Votorantim is the majority owner of Nexa Resources.

Boliden said that there is no certainty that any transaction will take place, nor the terms of any such transaction would be.

On Stockholm, Boliden shares are down 7.40 or 1.37 percent at 533.40.

Boliden is planning announce its second quarter interim report on July 21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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