Boliden AB Reveals Decline In Q4 Profit

February 08, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (BDNNF.PK) released earnings for the fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at SEK1.656 billion, or SEK6.06 per share. This compares with SEK2.577 billion, or SEK9.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to SEK20.754 billion from SEK23.577 billion last year.

Boliden AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): SEK1.656 Bln. vs. SEK2.577 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): SEK6.06 vs. SEK9.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): SEK20.754 Bln vs. SEK23.577 Bln last year.

For the full year 2023, the company will pay a dividend of SEK 7.50 per share, less than SEK 15 per share paid for last year.

