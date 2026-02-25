Boliden AB (OM:BOL) Price Target Increased by 14.53% to 618.06

The average one-year price target for Boliden AB (OM:BOL) has been revised to 618,06 kr / share. This is an increase of 14.53% from the prior estimate of 539,64 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 351,48 kr to a high of 808,50 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.78% from the latest reported closing price of 700,60 kr / share.

Boliden AB Maintains 1.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.58% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boliden AB. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 29.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOL is 0.18%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.53% to 30,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,053K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,414K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 0.89% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,523K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares , representing a decrease of 50.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 23.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,514K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 12.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,871K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOL by 1.91% over the last quarter.

