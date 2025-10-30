Boliden AB (BLIDF) Price Target Increased by 17.36% to 42.48

The average one-year price target for Boliden AB (OTCPK:BLIDF) has been revised to $42.48 / share. This is an increase of 17.36% from the prior estimate of $36.20 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.61 to a high of $52.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from the latest reported closing price of $35.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boliden AB. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLIDF is 0.18%, an increase of 17.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 36,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,053K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIDF by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,414K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIDF by 0.89% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,523K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares , representing a decrease of 50.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIDF by 23.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,514K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIDF by 12.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,871K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLIDF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

