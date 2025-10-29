Boliden AB (BDNNY) Price Target Increased by 17.62% to 86.88

The average one-year price target for Boliden AB (OTCPK:BDNNY) has been revised to $86.88 / share. This is an increase of 17.62% from the prior estimate of $73.86 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.65 to a high of $107.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.77% from the latest reported closing price of $67.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boliden AB. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDNNY is 0.01%, an increase of 13.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 12.34% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 13.84% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 36.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 2,984.57% over the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 62.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 53.74% over the last quarter.

