Boliden AB - ADR (BDNNY) Price Target Increased by 6.49% to 61.09

The average one-year price target for Boliden AB - ADR (OTC:BDNNY) has been revised to 61.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.49% from the prior estimate of 57.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.37 to a high of 88.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.68% from the latest reported closing price of 56.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boliden AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDNNY is 0.72%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 16.04% over the last quarter.

CBSE - Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 41.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 41.31% over the last quarter.

CBLS - Changebridge Capital Long holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 35.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 43.18% over the last quarter.

