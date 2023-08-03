Boliden AB - ADR (BDNNY) Price Target Decreased by 15.65% to 61.92

The average one-year price target for Boliden AB - ADR (OTC:BDNNY) has been revised to 61.92 / share. This is an decrease of 15.65% from the prior estimate of 73.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.06 to a high of 98.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.72% from the latest reported closing price of 57.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boliden AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDNNY is 0.97%, a decrease of 42.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.03% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CBSE - Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 41.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 41.31% over the last quarter.

CBLS - Changebridge Capital Long holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 35.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDNNY by 43.18% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.