Boldtek Holdings and Subsidiary Enter Liquidation Phase

October 30, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Boldtek Holdings Limited (SG:5VI) has released an update.

Boldtek Holdings Limited is undergoing compulsory liquidation as ordered by the court, with Ellyn Tan Huixian appointed as the liquidator for its subsidiary, Logistics Construction Pte Ltd (LCPL). The liquidators have initiated communication with creditors and relevant statutory boards to manage claims against the company. This development marks a significant step in the winding-up process of the firm.

