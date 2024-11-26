Bold Ventures Updates Burchell Project Agreement

News & Insights

Bold Ventures (TSE:BOL) has released an update.

Bold Ventures Inc. has amended its agreement for the Burchell Gold and Copper Project, reducing cash payments and exploration expenditures in exchange for issuing more shares to the vendors. This amendment also adjusts the cost of buying back a portion of the Net Smelter Royalty, reflecting Bold’s strategic focus on balancing financial commitments with project advancement.

