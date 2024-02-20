Bold Bets: 7 ‘Black Sheep’ Stock Picks for the Maverick Investor

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the conventional methodology exists for a reason, sometimes, you need maverick stocks to shake things up. These ideas may be odd but they may offer the right balance of novelty and competitive fuel to jump ahead.

It’s just like running plays in (American) football. In many, if not most situations, you want to run derivations of the classic I-formation. It gives you the flexibility to run the ball or throw the occasional pass. But now and then, you want to use some misdirection, a bootleg, some razzle dazzle – anything to keep the opposing defense honest.

That’s what maverick stocks do for you. With so many eyeballs trained on the conventional names, the upside potential may be limited. However, throw a play-action pass at the right moment and you can pick more than the first-down marker.

If you’re ready to walk the path least traveled, check out these maverick stocks to buy.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

A computer peripherals and hardware company, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) designs and sells a range of computer products. These include high-speed DRAM modules, power supplies, USB flash drives and processor and case cooling solutions. For the uninitiated, these products may seem like overkill. However, video games have evolved into far more than a niche hobby. Instead, it’s very much a viable industry.

Still, it hasn’t been an easy ride. According to investment data aggregator Gurufocus, Corsair features a negative three-year revenue growth rate. Admittedly, that sounds terrible. In 2022, revenue slipped to about $1.4 billion following sales of over $1.9 billion in 2021. However, last year, the company managed to improve annual revenue to $1.46 billion.

If you’re willing to exercise patience, CRSR could be one of the compelling maverick stocks to buy. With the latest jobs reports showing more people with more money, discretionary pursuits like gaming may blossom. In turn, this dynamic could boost Corsair’s market value.

Analysts rate shares a consensus moderate buy with a $15.50. Further, the high-side target lands at a robust $18.

Roblox (RBLX)

A video game developer, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) makes for an intriguing idea among maverick stocks. First, RBLX’s soft market performance suggests that it could represent a discount over the long run. Since about March of 2022, Roblox shares have generally gone flat. At the same time, over the past six months, the bulls appear to be cooking up something special.

Second, the company enjoys strong fundamental relevance. According to Precedence Research, the global video game market size reached an estimated valuation of $224.9 billion in 2022. Experts project that by 2032, the segment could hit around $610.6 billion. If so, that would imply a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

Additionally, Roblox distinguishes itself from the crowd by encouraging gamers to develop their own digital worlds. Best of all, people can share their creation within the Roblox community. It’s been disappointing since its public market debut but RBLX could make a comeback. At least, that’s what analysts think with a moderate buy view with a $49.79 price target.

Veolia (VEOEF)

A name that’s perfect for maverick stocks because you don’t really hear it often, Veolia (OTCMKTS:VEOEF) nevertheless deserves to be on your radar. A French transnational company, Veolia engages in three main service and utility areas: water management, waste management and energy services. All three obviously command significant relevance. However, the water management component truly intrigues.

Specifically, the company offers a key solution in the fight against water scarcity through desalination. This process involves converting salt water into potable (drinking) water. And while early technologies suffered from economic viability issues, improvements in the area could make the innovation work.

Further, Straits Research points out that the global water desalination market reached a valuation of $19.22 billion in 2022. By 2031, the segment could hit just over $43 billion, representing a CAGR of 9.12%. Adding to the pot, VEOEF trades at only 13.7X forward earnings, well below the sector median of 23.63X.

Analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $38.86 price target. That’s hardly a surprise given the importance of its mission.

Marcus (MCS)

When it comes to investing in cineplex operators, there appears to be only one name: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). To be sure, AMC symbolized one of the top maverick stocks during the pandemic. However, since its glory days of 2021, AMC has stumbled badly. Nevertheless, if you still want to participate in this sector, you ought to consider Marcus (NYSE:MCS).

Per its public profile, the company operates two principal divisions: Marcus Hotels and Resorts and Marcus Theatres. I’m going to focus on the latter category. One key advantage that MCS offers over the competition is location. Generally speaking, Marcus Theatres are located in more Midwestern states like Ohio and Nebraska. Fundamentally, that’s a huge potential catalyst because these are the states millennials are moving to.

Further, if working from home continues to become the established norm, it doesn’t really make much sense for folks to insist on living in overpriced metropolitan areas. Therefore, Marcus is situated where the money will be. Since September of last year, analysts have been bullish on MCS.

Petco (WOOF)

While not exactly one of the maverick stocks from a narrative standpoint, Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) can only attract a certain type of bold investor at the moment. That’s because the pet retailer and services specialist lost a heavy amount of equity value in the past 52 weeks. Over the past five years, the print is even worse, warranting serious anxieties.

Still, the speculation is that the downside moves it incurred in late January is the bottom. If so, WOOF could see tremendous upside in a recovery run. It’s not an inconceivable concept. According to the American Pet Products Association, projected 2023 sales of the U.S. pet market come in at $143.6 billion. That would be a noticeable improvement over the $136.8 billion in sales generated in 2022.

Even better, if these projected numbers hold up, it would mean that American pet owners continued to spend on their furry friends despite onerous pressure from high inflation and high borrowing costs. It’s not wonder, then, that analysts still peg WOOF as a consensus moderate buy with a $3.82 price target.

Sturm Ruger (RGR)

I guess we can’t have a discussion about maverick stocks without diving into some controversy. Fundamentally, one of my ideas for investments that don’t align with the mainstream crowd is Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR). It’s a firearms manufacturer so it’s not going to get much love. Frankly, I don’t really recall a time that the industry ever received outstanding support given the rise in gun violence.

Without getting bogged down into a political discussion, let me just focus on the economics. According to the Pew Research Center in 2017, three-in-ten American adults stated that they currently own a gun. Another 11% reported that while they don’t own a firearm, they live with someone that does. Moreover, this statistic surely skyrocketed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Put another way, it will be ideologically difficult to isolate gun owners in America. There are just so many of them. And the industry itself could enjoy a cynical rally if President Joe Biden wins a second term.

Analysts aren’t exactly weighing in on RGR. But back in November, Lake Street pegged shares a “buy” with a $64 target.

Funko (FNKO)

Perhaps the quirkiest idea among maverick stocks to buy, Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) manufactures licensed and limited pop culture collectibles. It’s best known for its licensed vinyl figurines and bobbleheads. Personally, I found the concept ridiculous at first. However, through friends and colleagues, I discovered that there’s serious demand for Funko figurines – especially certain collectable versions.

On the financial front, circumstances present a mixed bag. For example, the company prints a three-year revenue growth rate of 7.1%, beating out 68% of its peers. On the other hand, revenue has been fading in recent quarters. It also suffers from a low cash level relative to debt. Therefore, a lot rides on pop-culture relevance and the brand’s popularity with young consumers.

Still, with a booming jobs market, it’s possible that Funko could get out of its funk over the past year. Analysts anticipate that shares will hit $8.50 over the next 12 months. At the high side, FNKO may shoot up to $10.50.

