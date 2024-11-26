Boku Inc. Strengthens Financial Position with Share Buyback

BOKU (GB:BOKU) has released an update.

Boku Inc., a leader in mobile payment solutions, has repurchased 50,000 of its common shares at a price of 180 pence each. This move reflects strategic financial management, retaining these shares in treasury to potentially bolster shareholder value. The company now holds 2,513,434 shares in treasury, with a total voting rights count of 300,597,179.

