Boku Inc. Strengthens Financial Position with Share Buyback

Boku Inc., a leader in mobile payment solutions, has repurchased 50,000 of its common shares at a price of 180 pence each. This move reflects strategic financial management, retaining these shares in treasury to potentially bolster shareholder value. The company now holds 2,513,434 shares in treasury, with a total voting rights count of 300,597,179.
