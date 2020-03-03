Boku Benefits from Online Gaming and Streaming Boost as Coronavirus Spreads

Online payments platform Boku said it has benefitted from people being stranded in their own homes amid the coronavirus outbreak, sending the stock almost 10% higher.

The payments platform, which enables users to pay for online gaming, music and video streaming services, reported a 30% rise in payment volumes to $966 million in January and February. Average payment volumes increased by 2.5% in February compared with January as the virus spread across more countries.

Apple, Netflix, Google parents Alphabet, Spotify, Sony and Uber are among the companies that use the U.S.-based online payment provider’s platform.

The stock, listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), rose 9.4% in early trading following the update.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese people have been stuck indoors for much of the past month as authorities attempt to contain the virus. Despite the efforts the virus spread to other Asian countries and continues to move through Europe and into the U.S.

Chief executive Jon Prideaux said growth in countries most affected by the coronavirus has been higher than in areas where the virus has had a more limited impact.

Daily average users increased in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand among others in the second half of February compared to the previous month, the company said.

“This could be correlation rather than causation but, in general, the more time people spend indoors, the more our platform is utilised,” he said.

“If large numbers of people are forced to self isolate we would predict that, as already seen in China, this would lead to an increase in the usage of online games and streaming services,” Prideaux added.

Monthly active users hit 18.2 million in February, a 36% increase on the previous year, Boku added.

Looking ahead. Chinese consumers have turned to the internet in a bid to stave off boredom during what has essentially been a mass quarantine. Nintendo games, yoga mats and rowing machines have been some of the most popular items ordered through e-commerce giant Alibaba and phrases such as “how to spend time at home when bored” have been trending on social media platform Weibo. Boku’s update makes sense as a result and as the spread of the virus and self-isolation around the world increases this will help the company further. The boost may not even fall away as the virus clears up, with the outbreak likely to accelerate long-term trends and favor digitally-focused companies.

