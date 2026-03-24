BOKF vs. FHN: Which Bank Stock Has Better Growth Potential?

In a banking landscape shaped by interest-rate movements and evolving lending dynamics, investors are increasingly focusing on the resilience and growth prospects of regional lenders. Two such banks, BOK Financial Corporation BOKF and First Horizon Corporation FHN, stand out for their diversified business models, steady balance sheet growth and distinct strategic priorities.

Let us take a closer look at these banks to uncover key differences in margin trends, expansion strategies and organic growth drivers, and analyze which stock offers better upside potential.

The Case for BOKF

The evolving rate environment is turning supportive for banks like BOK Financial, as easing monetary policy is likely to aid margin expansion. At its March 2026 FOMC meeting, the Fed kept rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% but signaled a potential cut in 2026, which could lower funding costs and support earnings.

Against this backdrop, BOKF’s net interest income (NII) growth prospects remain solid. With funding costs easing and asset yields stabilizing, margins are expected to improve further. The Fed’s prior rate cuts and expectations of additional easing will likely support continued expansion in NII. Management expects NII to be in the range of $1.44-$1.48 billion for 2026, up from $1.3 billion in 2025, reflecting continued growth momentum.

The company also represents a fundamentally balanced outlook supported by a diversified operating model, steady loan and deposit growth and improving margin trends. It has been focused on diversifying its loan portfolio across energy, healthcare and service lending while continuing to expand lending to individuals. Deposits have also witnessed a rising trend, reflecting a stable funding base. The company is also expanding its mortgage finance business, targeting $1 billion in commitments by 2026, which is expected to contribute meaningfully to loan growth going forward. Management expects loan growth in the upper single digits in 2026 compared with 2025, supported by a strong loan pipeline and improving deposit balances.

Strategic expansion efforts have also strengthened BOK Financial’s growth profile. The company has steadily expanded beyond its core Oklahoma market into select neighboring regions. In 2023, it entered the southeastern United States through a Memphis office, while in 2024, Bank of Texas expanded into the San Antonio market. Additionally, acquisitions over the years, including CoBiz Financial, have enhanced its geographic footprint and asset management capabilities, positioning the company well for long-term growth.

However, rising expenses remain a concern for BOKF. It has been witnessing an increase in operating expenses, caused by continued investments in technology and higher employee-related costs. Going forward, non-interest expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment) are expected to rise at a low single-digit rate in 2026 from the $1.43 billion reported in 2025, keeping the expense base elevated in the near term.

The Case for FHN

First Horizon’s NII outlook also remains favorable, supported by a combination of rate tailwinds and balance sheet positioning. With the Federal Reserve reducing rates by 75 basis points in 2025 and signaling the possibility of another cut in 2026, funding costs are expected to stabilize while loan demand improves. Additionally, its asset-sensitive balance sheet, characterized by a meaningful exposure to floating-rate loans, along with its presence in higher-growth markets, is likely to support margin expansion and drive further NII growth in the upcoming period.

The company has also demonstrated robust organic growth, supported by consistent expansion in loans and deposits. This growth has been driven by prior acquisitions as well as the strength of a well-diversified loan portfolio. Management expects this momentum to continue, supported by solid performance in the commercial and industrial portfolio and steady mortgage lending activity. Meanwhile, deposit growth is likely to remain strong, aided by promotional offerings, an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits and strong customer retention. With a balanced mix of regional and specialty banking operations in high-growth markets, FHN remains well-positioned to sustain organic growth.

Expansion efforts have played a crucial role in shaping FHN’s current franchise and growth trajectory. The company’s merger with IBERIABANK Corporation in 2020 marked a transformational step, significantly enhancing its scale, geographic reach and business diversification. The combined entity brought together complementary strengths across the Southeast, creating a stronger regional banking platform with expanded capabilities across commercial, consumer and specialty banking businesses.

As highlighted at the RBC Capital Markets conference of 2026, First Horizon now operates across 12 high-growth Southern states, offering significant expansion opportunities. With a balanced mix of commercial, consumer and specialty banking businesses, the company is well-positioned to drive long-term growth.

However, rising expenses remain a concern for FHN due to higher personnel and occupancy costs, along with continued investments in technology. While the expense base is expected to stay elevated in the near term, management aims to keep adjusted non-interest expenses relatively stable in 2026 compared with the $2.05 billion reported in 2024.

BOKF & FHN: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

Over the past year, shares of BOK Financial and First Horizon have rallied 20.7% and 13.4%, respectively, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.2%.

Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BOKF is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.67X, while FHN is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 10.29X. FHN is lower than the industry average of 11.77X, while BOKF stock is trading at a premium.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Meanwhile, both BOK Financial and First Horizon reward their shareholders handsomely. In October 2024, BOKF raised its quarterly dividend by 3.6% to 57 cents per share. It has a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comparatively, FHN raised its quarterly dividend by 13.3% to 17 cents per share in January 2026. It has a dividend yield of 3.03%. Here, FHN holds an edge over BOKF.

Dividend Yield



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How Do Estimates Compare for BOKF & FHN?

The consensus mark for BOKF’s 2026 and 2027 sales suggests year-over-year increases of 3.9% and 5.4%, respectively. Also, the consensus estimate for earnings indicates an 11.8% and 7.2% rise for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings estimates for both years have also been revised upward over the past 60 days.

BOKF Estimate Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FHN’s 2026 and 2027 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Further, the consensus estimate for earnings indicates a 12.7% and 9.3% rise for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings estimates for both years have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

FHN Estimate Revision Trend



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BOKF or FHN: Which Stock Has Better Upside?

While both BOK Financial and First Horizon offer compelling fundamentals, BOKF appears to present the more favorable upside potential at this stage. Its improving margin outlook, supported by easing funding costs and stable asset yields, along with steady loan growth, positions the company for consistent earnings growth. Additionally, its diversified business model and strategic market expansions provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

First Horizon remains a strong player with solid organic growth and a favorable NII outlook. Although elevated expenses remain a concern for both companies, BOK Financial’s expansion into the mortgage finance business provides an added advantage.

While FHN offers a more attractive valuation and higher dividend yield, BOKF’s balanced growth profile, improving earnings visibility and upward estimate revisions make it a more compelling investment option for now.

While BOK Financial sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, First Horizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.