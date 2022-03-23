BOKF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.36, changing hands as low as $95.75 per share. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $77.65 per share, with $118.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.86.

