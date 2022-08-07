BOK Financial's (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

BOK Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BOKF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.53 on 25th of August. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.4%, which is below the industry average.

BOK Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BOK Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but BOK Financial's payout ratio of 29% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:BOKF Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

BOK Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.9% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

BOK Financial Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that BOK Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 9.8% a year over the past five years. BOK Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

BOK Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that BOK Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BOK Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

