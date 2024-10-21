BOK Financial Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Decline

An update from Bok Financial ( (BOKF) ) is now available.

BOK Financial Corporation reported a net income of $140 million, or $2.18 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, marking a decline from the previous quarter’s $163.7 million. Despite a decrease in net income, the company experienced a rise in net interest income to $308.1 million and an expanded net interest margin of 2.68%. While deposits grew significantly by $985 million to $37.2 billion, loan balances saw a slight decrease. The company maintains strong capital ratios and continues to demonstrate resilience through effective risk management and revenue diversity.

