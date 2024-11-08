News & Insights

BOK Financial price target raised to $120 from $113 at RBC Capital

November 08, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom raised the firm’s price target on BOK Financial (BOKF) to $120 from $113 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm’s recent discussions with the management revealed a confident outlook, with the key highlights being a favorable Commercial and Industrial loan growth outlook, a margin that can move higher over time, clean credit, and fee business momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

