BOK Financial price target raised to $112 from $105 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on BOK Financial (BOKF) to $112 from $105 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on mid-cap banks. The firm is adjusting its price targets on the sector, reflecting the current environment, also noting that its valuation methodology is now favoring earnings while moving away from tangible book value.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOKF:
- BOK Financial price target raised to $120 from $113 at RBC Capital
- BOK Financial Highlights Strategic Focus and Growth
- BOK Financial price target raised to $105 from $102 at Wells Fargo
- BOK Financial price target lowered to $114 from $116 at Stephens
- BOK Financial Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Decline
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.