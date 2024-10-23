BOK Financial price target lowered to $114 from $116 at Stephens

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on BOK Financial (BOKF) to $114 from $116 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm’s updated forecast after Q3 results assumes mid-single-digit growth of pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, in 2025 and 2026 as it believes the company is positioned for positive operating leverage, the analyst tells investors.

