BOK Financial price target lowered to $114 from $116 at Stephens

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on BOK Financial (BOKF) to $114 from $116 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm’s updated forecast after Q3 results assumes mid-single-digit growth of pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, in 2025 and 2026 as it believes the company is positioned for positive operating leverage, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BOKF:
- BOK Financial Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Decline
- Bok Financial (BOKF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Etsy, Enphase downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- BOK Financial upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson
- BOK Financial price target raised to $102 from $100 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.