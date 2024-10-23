News & Insights

Stocks
BOKF

BOK Financial price target lowered to $114 from $116 at Stephens

October 23, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on BOK Financial (BOKF) to $114 from $116 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm’s updated forecast after Q3 results assumes mid-single-digit growth of pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, in 2025 and 2026 as it believes the company is positioned for positive operating leverage, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOKF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.