BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.53

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of February to US$0.53. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

BOK Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, BOK Financial's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 25.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 33%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:BOKF Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

BOK Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.10 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. BOK Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On BOK Financial's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think BOK Financial will make a great income stock. While BOK Financial is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BOK Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

