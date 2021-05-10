BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of May.

BOK Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.08 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that BOK Financial has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $90.97. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BOK Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether BOK Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BOK Financial is paying out just 0.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BOKF Historic Dividend May 10th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see BOK Financial's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. BOK Financial has delivered an average of 7.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is BOK Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like BOK Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating BOK Financial more closely.

In light of that, while BOK Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BOK Financial (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

