BOK FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $BOKF Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOK FINANCIAL ($BOKF) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, missing estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $502,290,000, missing estimates of $530,441,381 by $-28,151,381.
BOK FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
BOK FINANCIAL insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $688,902.
BOK FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of BOK FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 289,094 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,774,056
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 250,000 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,612,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 248,954 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,501,153
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 184,261 shares (+80.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,614,583
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 136,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,565,872
- UBS GROUP AG added 120,468 shares (+527.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,823,818
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 116,413 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,392,163
