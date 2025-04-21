BOK FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $BOKF Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOK FINANCIAL ($BOKF) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, missing estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $502,290,000, missing estimates of $530,441,381 by $-28,151,381.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BOKF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BOK FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

BOK FINANCIAL insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $688,902.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BOK FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of BOK FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.