BOK FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $BOKF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOK FINANCIAL ($BOKF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $531,615,615 and earnings of $2.04 per share.

BOK FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

BOK FINANCIAL insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $580,630.

BOK FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of BOK FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOK FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOKF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

BOK FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOKF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BOKF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $104.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 04/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.