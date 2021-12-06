BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) insiders sold US$11m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BOK Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Steven Bangert, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$81.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$104). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Steven Bangert's holding.

In the last year BOK Financial insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BOKF Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insiders at BOK Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at BOK Financial. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of BOK Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BOK Financial insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about US$4.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The BOK Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold BOK Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since BOK Financial is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BOK Financial. Be aware that BOK Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

