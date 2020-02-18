BOK Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BOKF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.13, changing hands as low as $79.92 per share. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $72.29 per share, with $93.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.79.

