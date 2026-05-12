Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BOK Financial (BOKF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BOK Financial is one of 833 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOK Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOKF's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BOKF has gained about 9.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.1% on average. This shows that BOK Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Hamilton Insurance (HG) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.

In Hamilton Insurance's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, BOK Financial is a member of the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.1% so far this year, so BOKF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hamilton Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #186. The industry has moved -4.9% year to date.

BOK Financial and Hamilton Insurance could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.