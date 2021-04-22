BOK Financial (BOKF) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve Y/Y

BOK Financial’s BOKF earnings per share of $2.10 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. Further, the bottom line compares favorably with the prior-year quarter’s 88 cents.

Results benefited from marginal growth in revenues and provision benefits, partly offset by higher expenses and lower loan balance. Further, rise in deposit balance and improving capital ratios were tailwinds.

Net income attributable to shareholders came in at $146.1 million compared with the $62.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Climb, Costs Up, Loans Decrease

Net revenues in the first quarter came in at $444.3 million, up marginally year on year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $472.3 million.

Net interest revenues totaled $280.4 million, up 7.3% year over year. However, net interest margin (NIM) shrunk 18 basis points year on year to 2.62%.

Total fees and commissions amounted to $162.2 million, down15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Almost all the components declined except for transaction card revenues and other revenues.

Total other operating expenses were $282.6 million, flaring up 5.2% year on year. This uptick mainly stemmed from rise in mortgage banking costs, data processing and communications, net occupancy and equipment, personnel expenses and charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation.

Efficiency ratio rose to 63.32% from the prior year’s 58.62%. Generally, a higher ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.

Total loans as of Mar 31, 2021, were $22.5 billion, down 2.1% sequentially. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $37.9 billion, up 4.7% sequentially.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

Provisions for credit losses were a benefit of $25 million against the provision of $93.8 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs were $14.5 million, down 16% year over year.

However non-performing assets totaled $441.5 million or 1.95% of outstanding loans and repossessed assets as of Mar 31, 2021, up from the $291.7 million or 1.30% recorded in the prior-year period. Further, allowance for loan losses were 1.56% of outstanding loans as of Mar 31, 2021, up from the year-ago period’s 1.40%.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve

Armed with healthy capital ratios, BOK Financial and its subsidiary banks exceeded the regulatory well-capitalized level. As of Mar 31, 2021, the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.14%, up from 10.98% as of Mar 31, 2020.

Tier 1 and total capital ratios on Mar 31, 2021, were 12.21% and 13.98%, respectively, compared with 10.98% and 12.65% as of Mar 31, 2020. Leverage ratio was 8.51%, up from 8.15% as of Mar 31, 2020.

Return on average equity was 11.28% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 5.10%. Return on average assets was 1.18%, inching up from the 0.55% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 260,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $77.20 per share.

Our Viewpoint

BOK Financial’s diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint are likely to keep supporting its performance in the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, growth in deposit balances highlights an efficient organic-growth strategy. However, escalating expenses and margin pressure due to lower rates are concerns.

BOK Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BOK Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BOK Financial Corporation Quote

BOK Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks

First Horizon National Corporation’s FHN adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Further, the bottom line showed significant improvement from the prior-year quarter’s5 cents.

M&T Bank Corporation MTB reported first-quarter earnings surprise of 15%. Net operating earnings per share of $3.41 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the $1.95 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION first-quarter 2021 net earnings per share of $1.90 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. Also, the bottom line marked a significant improvement from the 4 cents earned in the year-ago quarter.

