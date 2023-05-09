BOK Financial (BOKF) Declares $0.54 Dividend

BOK Financial said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $78.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.57%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOKF is 0.34%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 29,788K shares. The put/call ratio of BOKF is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BOK Financial is 100.22. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.17% from its latest reported closing price of 78.19.

The projected annual revenue for BOK Financial is 2,112MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,208K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,647K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,309K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,103K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 86.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 780.43% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 1,047K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BOK Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

