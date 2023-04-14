BOK chief: South Korea's intervention was stabilizer vs sharp won falls

April 14, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Korea Governor Chang Yong Rhee said on Friday last year's currency intervention served as a "stabilizer" to rein in the won's sharp depreciation against the dollar, rather than a replacement of sound economic management.

In September and October last year, South Korean authorities had to rely on currency intervention because the won fell much more than expected on aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, Rhee told an IMF seminar.

"By slowing down currency depreciation, we could give room for investors to adjust to the new reality," he said.

