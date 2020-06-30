BOJ's Wakatabe says central banks must uphold strong commitment to price goal -Nikkei

Central banks must uphold their strong commitment to achieve their price goals to address both upside and downside risks to inflation from the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said in a column that ran on the Nikkei business daily on Wednesday.

Policymakers must also shift their attention more to the risk that companies and households may face solvency problems as the economic devastation caused by the pandemic persists, Wakatabe said in the joint piece with the BOJ's think tank head Toshitaka Sekine.

