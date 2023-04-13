BOJ's Ueda: Told G20 that Japan will keep monetary policy ultra-loose

By Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he told his G20 counterparts the central bank will likely keep monetary policy ultra-loose to stably and sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

"Core consumer inflation, which is now around 3%, is likely to slow below 2% towards the latter half of this fiscal year," Ueda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington.

Ueda also said the global economy is likely to recover after a period of slowdown, and help keep Japan's wages on an uptrend.

"The BOJ's forecasts already takes into account the chance of a global economic slowdown. But they don't see a severe global recession as a baseline projection," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.