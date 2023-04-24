BOJ's Ueda: Ready to hike rates if inflation, wages overshoot

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank will respond appropriately, such as by raising interest rates, if faster-than-expected growth in inflation and wages warrant tightening monetary policy.

At present, however, the BOJ considers it appropriate to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, including yield curve control, to sustainably and stably achieve its 2% inflation target, Ueda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

